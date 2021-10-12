MARKET NEWS

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation

Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram on Monday had granted three-day police remand, with the condition that Ashish Mishra would not be harassed and his lawyer would remain present during interrogation.

PTI
October 12, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police took MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to the Crime Branch office here on Tuesday for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody, an official said.



He was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

The police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish, but got a three-day remand beginning October 12 and it will end on October 15, senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav had told reporters.

Ashish Mishra was questioned for 12 hours in the Crime Branch office on Saturday before his arrest. Now the Special Investigation Team, set up by the state government to probe the case, will interrogate him about the incident, the senior police official said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the police line, he added.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit on October 3.

Besides, four farmers, two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence.

Aged around 35, Ashish Mishra alias Monu looks after the political activities of his father in his Kheri Parliamentary constituency and was also vying for party ticket from Nighasan seat to contest assembly polls.
