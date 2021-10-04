Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Scribe death pushes toll to 9, family alleges lynching

Image Ctsy: Twitter user

The death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, triggered by a farmer unrest, climbed to nine after the body of a journalist was found this morning.

A local journalist from the Nighasan area, Raman Kashyap, was missing since violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, reported news agency UNI.

Two SUVs were set on fire by the mob in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers began protesting across large parts of North India after new farm laws were passed by Parliament last year.

According to the news agency, family members of the journalist identified his body on Monday. They have alleged that Kashyap, who was wearing a T-shirt flaunting an image of Bhindrawala, was lynched by the protestors, it said.

Four farmers and four BJP workers were killed earlier in the violence.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to file a murder case under the Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against those involved in the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, emphasising that the protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience.

Gandhi has also demanded a CBI probe into the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of deceased farmers.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur, with the party alleging that they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence.

Also read | Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda detained; Akhilesh Yadav, BSP's SC Mishra stopped in Lucknow

"Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Singh Hooda and other leaders were detained in Sitapur around 5 am," Congress state President Ajay Kumar Lallu told news agency PTI, and called it "undemocratic" to stop them in such a way.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with several supporters reached Lakhimpur Kheri early in the morning in wake of the violence.