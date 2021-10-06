Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ajay Mishra defends son, denies reports of BJP whip

Amid the allegations of mowing down protestors by Ashish Mishra, the Opposition parties have demanded that Ajay Kumar Mishra be sacked from the Union Council of Ministers. (Image: ANI)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra has reiterated that his son Ashish Mishra was not in the vehicle that allegedly ran over a group of protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He also denied reports of being summoned by the BJP high command.

“My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, the driver was injured, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there,” Mishra told news agency ANI on October 6.

Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers' protest over central laws. Four of them were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The others were BJP workers and a driver who were reportedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters. The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged a case against Ashish Mishra but no arrest has been made so far. A TV journalist, Raman Kashyap, was found dead on Tuesday.

“I've expressed sympathies towards those who've lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe,” the minister said.

Asked about a purported video of the minister in which he is heard warning the agitating farmers that he would discipline them in "two minutes", he said that “the entire audio is not being played. I have never said any ill words against the farmers.”

"Face me, it will take just two minutes to discipline you fellows," the two-time BJP MP from Kheri is heard purportedly saying in the video, which had gone viral on social media before October 3.

The Opposition parties have demanded that Ajay Kumar Mishra be fired from the Union Council of Ministers.

There has also been a report that the BJP high command has summoned Mishra in view of Lakhimpur Kheri incident. However, the minister denied it. “The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have a few works lined up,” he said.