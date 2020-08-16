Lakhimpur Kheri rape case: UP Police denies mutilation on minor’s body

The incident has sparked a furor in Uttar Pradesh, drawing attention to how unsafe women and children in the state

The post-mortem report of the minor girl, who was gang raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri area on August 14, has revealed that her body was not mutilated by the perpetrators, said police.

The victim’s father had alleged that when he found his 13-year-old daughter’s body, her eyes were gouged out and tongue chopped off, but the police has denied all these claims, reported NDTV.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri, said on August 16: “Her eyes were not gouged, and tongue was not cut. The claim is not true. There is nothing in the post-mortem report to suggest this. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the body was found.”

He, however, said the autopsy report has mentioned rape and strangulation. The minor girl was gang raped when she had gone to the fields to relieve herself.

Both the accused - Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam - have been arrested and have reportedly been charged with rape and murder, and also been booked under the National Security Act.

The incident has sparked a furor in Uttar Pradesh, drawing attention to how unsafe women and children in the state are once again.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav has said the incident has shaken humanity. He tweeted: “In the BJP rule, atrocities on children and women are at an all-time high.”

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has dubbed the gang rape of the minor “saddening and shameful”, and tweeted: “What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?”