Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra's bail challenged in Supreme Court

Two days after he was released from prison, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on February 17, challenging the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings case.

The petition against the Allahabad High Court's bail order, which was issued on February 10, was filed by two advocates, reports said. The apex court is yet to decide on the date of hearing the plea.

Mishra was released on February 15 on the completion of legal formalities.

Mishra, who faces murder and attempt to murder charges, was arrested in October for allegedly being part of the convoy that ran over a group of protesting farmers, killing four of them, in Tikonia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier that month.

Also Read: Will approach SC, says Rakesh Tikait on bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur case

During the hearing of the bail plea, Mishra's counsel argued there was no evidence to establish the charge that he was driving the car that ran over the farmers.

The Lakhimpuri Kheri case made national headlines as the deceased farmers were protesting against three controversial farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the Centre.

The Opposition has been demanding that the minister resign till the completion of the probe in the case, a demand rejected by the government.

In an interview to news agency ANI last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The state government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted, for whichever judge the Supreme Court wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently."