English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra's bail challenged in Supreme Court

    Mishra face murder and attempt to murder charges for allegedly mowing down protesting farmers in Tikonia village of Lakhmipur Kheri district on October 3

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

    Two days after he was released from prison, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on February 17, challenging the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings case.

    The petition against the Allahabad High Court's bail order, which was issued on February 10, was filed by two advocates, reports said. The apex court is yet to decide on the date of hearing the plea.

    Mishra was released on February 15 on the completion of legal formalities.

    Mishra, who faces murder and attempt to murder charges, was arrested in October for allegedly being part of the convoy that ran over a group of protesting farmers, killing four of them,  in Tikonia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier that month.

    Also Read: Will approach SC, says Rakesh Tikait on bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur case

    Close

    Related stories

    During the hearing of the bail plea, Mishra's counsel argued there was no evidence to establish the charge that he was driving the car that ran over the farmers.

    The Lakhimpuri Kheri case made national headlines as the deceased farmers were protesting against three controversial farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the Centre.

    The Opposition has been demanding that the minister resign till the completion of the probe in the case, a demand rejected by the government.

    In an interview to news agency ANI last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The state government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted, for whichever judge the Supreme Court wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Mishra Teni #Allahabad High Court #Ashish Mishra #Farmers protest #Lakhimpur Kheri Violence #Supreme Court
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 05:25 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.