Ladwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ladwa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ladwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ladwa constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ladwa is an Assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ladwa Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 82.84% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 81.34% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Pawan Saini won this seat by a margin of 2992 votes, which was 2.18% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 137418 votes.
Sher Singh Barshami won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2505 votes. INLD polled 112393 votes, 28.92% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .