Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land, PM Modi says otherwise, someone is lying: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief's dig came on a day when Modi visited Nimu, a forward location in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 over Chinese intrusions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), saying that while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM states otherwise and someone is 'lying'.

"Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote on a Twitter.

Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

The former Congress chief's dig came on a day when Modi visited Nimu, a forward location in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the prime minister reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said, adding that Modi was briefed by senior Army officers.

Gandhi has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" Indian land to China and "lying" on the border standoff issue.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #Ladakh #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

