    Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk says he's under house arrest, police deny charge

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

    Engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk claims he has been placed under house arrest at his institute here, a charge denied by police which says he was only prevented from observing a five-day fast at the top of Khardung La.

    The education reformist, who inspired a pivotal character in the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, had announced the hunger strike at the 18,380 feet high Khardung La from January 26 to invite the BJP-led Centres attention to the demands of the people of Ladakh. These include extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution and environmental protection form unchecked industrial and commercial expansion.

    In a tweet on Saturday, Wangchuk shared a copy of a bond, which among other things sought an undertaking that he will not make any comments, statements, public speech, hold or participate in public assemblies or any activity related to the recent events in Leh district.

    "CALLING LAWYERS OF THE WORLD!!! The #Ladakh UT administration wants me to sign this bond even when only fasts & prayers r happening(.) Pls advise How right is it, should I silence myself! I don't mind arrest at all #ClimateFast #6thSchedule #LiFE #saveladakh @AmitShah @narendramodi," he wrote.