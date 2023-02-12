 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladakh to host India's first frozen-lake marathon at Pangong Tso

Feb 12, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

The 21-kilometre marathon, with Lukung as its starting point, will end at Maan village. Seventy-five selected athletes from India and abroad are participating in the run, giving them an opportunity to make a bid for a Guinness world record for the world’s highest ”frozen-lake marathon”, officials said.

Pangong glacial lake (Representative image/Photo by Wajahat Iqbal/ Wikimedia Commons)

India’s first ”frozen-lake marathon” at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso at a height of 13,862 feet will be held on February 20 and the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been roped in to implement a ”proper action plan” for the event, a senior government official said on Sunday.

The marathon is being called the ”Last Run” to highlight the issue of climate change, they said. It is being organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department and the Leh district administration.

”All necessary arrangements have been worked out for the success of this challenging event being organised with a message of sustainable development and carbon neutral Ladakh. All stakeholders are on board. The Indian Army and the ITBP were also roped in to execute a proper action plan,” District Development Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, told PTI.