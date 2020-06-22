Ladakh standoff: India, China hold second round of Lt General-level talks

The high-level talks came a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash between the two sides in Galwan Valley.
India and China are holding another round of Lt General-level talks on Monday to discuss ways to de-escalate tension between the two sides in eastern Ladakh, official sources said. The talks were scheduled to start at 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh.
The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen. Harinder Singh.
