Ladakh LG notifies recruitment rules 2021, reserves jobs exclusively for locals

People of Ladakh dance as they celebrate change of status of their region to a Union Territory in Leh, India on October 31, 2019 (Image: AP/PTI)

The administration in Ladakh on June 8 said it has formulated new rules under which jobs in the Union Territory would be reserved exclusively for locals.

Ladakh’s Department of Information and Public Relations said that Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur had notified The Union Territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules 2021.

“No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a resident of Union Territory of Ladakh,” reads Clause 11 of the notification by the Labour and Employment Department.

Ladakh became a Union Territory in October 2019, following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. This was after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.

The new rules also suggests that persons who have already been appointed substantively to a post in the cadre of Jammu and Kashmir Employment (Subordinate) Service and subsequently allotted for service in Ladakh UT in accordance with the provisions of Section 89(2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, shall be deemed to have been appointed to the service as per the initial constitution.