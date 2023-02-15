 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladakh groups protest in Delhi, demand statehood, sixth schedule status

Feb 15, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Representatives of social, cultural and political organisations from Ladakh, as well as hundreds of common Ladakhis gathered at the 18th-century observatory, a stone's throw away from the Parliament building, and said they hoped their voice would reach the government.

Ladakh (Representative Image - ANI)

Slogans demanding statehood for Ladakh were raised at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as a joint protest was held by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance in the national capital.

"Our traditions, ethnic identity, resources and security are at stake today. Our demand is very simple, we want democracy to be restored in Ladakh by giving it statehood, and to be brought under the sixth schedule of Constitution," said Thupstan Chhewang, a former BJP MP who resigned in 2018 accusing the party of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Ladakh.

He said Ladakh is an ecologically sensitive area and development activities without consulting locals will be harmful.