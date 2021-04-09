Ladakh disengagement | India, China military talks today: Focus on Gogra, Hot Springs de-escalation

India's proposal for the restoration of the status quo of April 2020 at eastern Ladakh could be discussed at the next meetings with China

India and China are set to hold the next round of corps commander-level talks on April 9. The focus is likely to remain on the disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The discussion will begin on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point at 10.30 am, sources told Hindustan Times.

The Indian side is likely to insist on early disengagement of troops in Gogra and Hot Springs, besides pressing for resolution of pending issues in Depsang plains.

Meanwhile, China said on April 8 that India's proposal for the restoration of the status quo of April 2020 at eastern Ladakh could be discussed at the next meetings between the two countries.

"It is hoped that India will meet with China halfway, earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strictly abide by the agreements signed by the two sides, and take concrete actions to further ease the border situation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, as per a PTI report.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February in line with an agreement on disengagement.

In the last military talks, held on February 20, India insisted on resolution of outstanding issues, including de-escalation in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.

In early April, MEA hoped that China will work with it to ensure disengagement of troops in remaining areas of eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

At a media briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the two sides continue to remain in touch through military and diplomatic channels on the issue.

He also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments that a prolongation of the situation is in neither side's interest. "We, therefore, hope that the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest," he added.