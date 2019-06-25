App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lack of predictability, coherence in India-US strategic relationship: Congressman to Mike Pompeo

Congressman Eliot L Engel, Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a letter urged Pompeo to not only reaffirm and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, but also convey a coherent set of objectives and predictability to the new Indian government that will help this relationship reach its full potential.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the eve of his arrival in New Delhi, a top US lawmaker Tuesday told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there is lack of predictability and coherence in America's strategic relationship with India.

Congressman Eliot L Engel, Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a letter urged Pompeo to not only reaffirm and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, but also convey a coherent set of objectives and predictability to the new Indian government that will help this relationship reach its full potential.

"I am deeply concerned by the inconsistencies between the administration's rhetoric and actions toward India, which are further exacerbated by the lack of a confirmed assistant secretary more than two years into this administration's term," Engel said in his letter to Pompeo.

Close

H said tensions have increased over each side's tariff policies, starting with the US "Section 232" tariffs on steel and aluminum.

related news

There is a growing view that the administration is attempting to coerce India into complying with the US demands on a variety of issues, rather than negotiating with them as a strategic partner, Engel said.

"The threats to strip India of its privileges under the Generalized System of Preferences in the middle of the country's general election has furthered the notion that the administration sees the India relationship as a transactional one. And the decision to end waivers related to the US sanctions on Iran could alienate India when we need to be working with our partners to prevent destabilising Iranian activities," he said.

According to the top head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the administration's policies have not only failed to advance the US objectives, but have also introduced significant friction in its partnership with New Delhi.

The trade concerns are real, and the United States must continue to work with the Indian government on market access and other important issues like international child abduction and human rights, he said.

"But the administration must also demonstrate a predictable, coherent, and consistent strategy that strengthens the US-India cooperation, especially in areas where our interests and values align. It's critical that American engagement support those in India who seek to further strengthen India's ties to the United States," Engel demanded.

The measure and strength of bilateral relationships, he argued, cannot be boiled down to trade deficits and tariffs.

The inconsistent US approach toward India risks setting back the strategic partnership that the two countries have worked for decades to cultivate, he added.

"I urge you to use your visit to not only reaffirm and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, but also convey a coherent set of objectives and predictability to the new Indian government that will help this relationship reach its full potential," Engel said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.