LAC standoff: China may withdraw troops during 8th round of Corps Commander talks

With no breakthrough in the first seven rounds of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, PLA has hinted at de-escalation during the eighth round of talks. Both sides are reportedly willing to withdraw troops from the site at the Actual Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"Momentum seems to be building in favour of both sides withdrawing their men and machines," officials aware of the eighth round of talks told News18.

Indian delegation on November 6 was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the newly-appointed Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The talks began around 9.30 am on the Indian side at Chushul and went on for nearly 10 hours.

"One-to-one talks between the two corps commanders post which feelers were given that Chinese were willing to withdraw," an officer monitoring the situation said.

Another officer said that the first round of de-escalation could begin from Pangong Tso. "Simultaneous withdrawal of troops from both the north and south bank is on the table. Depsang, etc will be discussed later," the officer said, as per the report.

According to officials, the turnaround in the Chinese strategy is a result of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with his counterpart in Moscow.

"The difference in China's attitude was visible soon after Jaishankar's meeting with Wang Yi in Moscow. Post the meeting, both sides started informing each other when their transport trucks moved. Local commanders also enforced communication. A few days later even the tanks on both sides turned their guns to face away from the enemy deployment," the officer said.

Read: 7th round of Sino-India military talks "positive and constructive": Joint Statement

The harsh winters could also have played a role in the change in strategy by China. "Apprehension of mounting casualty because of the plummeting temperature could have played a role in their decision," an officer from the security grid told News18.

In a joint statement released after the eighth round of talks, the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) described it as candid, in-depth and constructive.

Read: India, China likely to hold another round of military talks this week on specific disengagement proposals

The statement issued by Indian Army said, "Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their front-line troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation."

India and China are likely to hold another round of military talks this week to discuss specific proposals for a possible breakthrough in the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions. The standoff between the two sides erupted in early May.