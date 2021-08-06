LAC disengagement: India, China pullback troops from friction points in Gogra

File image: Indian Army trucks in Ladakh region (Image: AP Photo)

Continuing with the process of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China have pulled back their troops from the friction points at Gogra Post, an official press release stated on August 6.

The disengagement at PP 17A border point in Gogra was agreed upon at the 12th round of military-level talks held last week, and was carried out over two days on August 4-5.

"As per the agreement both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e. 04 and 05 August 2021. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases," the Indian government's press release stated.

Personnel of the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) were locked in a standoff in Gogra area since May 2020. The disengagement agreement suggests that both sides have agreed to return to the pre-standoff status quo in the region.

"All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period," the statement noted.

This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo, it added.

"With this one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the statement further said.

The disengagement process had kicked off in February this year, starting with the simultaneous pullback of troops on either sides from the friction points in Pangong Tso region in eastern sector of Ladakh.

With the disengagement also being completed in Galwan, and now in Gogra, the future round of talks are likely to be focussed on achieving the pullback of troops from the remaining friction points in Depsang and Hot Springs.

The standoff had, notably, erupted in April-May last year after the Chinese side attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. Tensions had escalated on the intervening night of June 15-16, 2020, when a clash broke out in Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian Army soldiers were martyred, whereas, casualties were also incurred by PLA but the numbers were not released in public by Beijing.