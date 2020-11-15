Labour ministry notifies draft rules under Code on Social Security 2020

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020, inviting objections and suggestions, if any, from the stakeholders.

Objections and suggestions can be submitted within a period of 45 days from the date of notification of the draft rules, the ministry said in a statement on November 15.

The draft rules provide for operationalization of provisions in the Code, relating to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Gratuity, Maternity Benefit, Social Security and Cess in respect of building and other construction workers, social security for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.

The draft rules also provide for Aadhaar-based registration, including self-registration by unorganised workers, gig workers, and platform workers on the portal of the central government, and the ministry has already initiated action for development of such portal, said the ministry in the statement.

An unorganised worker, a gig worker, or platform worker needs to be registered on the portal with details as may be specified in the scheme to avail any benefit under any of the social security schemes framed under the Code.

The rules also provide for Aadhaar-based registration of building and other construction workers on the specified portal.

Where a building worker migrates from one state to another he/she should be entitled to get benefits in the state where he/she is currently working and it should be the responsibility of the Building Workers Welfare Board of that state to provide benefits to such a worker, propose the rules.

Provision has also been made in the rules regarding gratuity to an employee who is on fixed-term employment.

Provision has also been made regarding manner and conditions for exiting of an establishment from EPFO and ESIC coverage.

"The procedure for self-assessment and payment of Cess in respect of building and other construction workers has been elaborated in the rules. For the purpose of self- assessment, the employer shall calculate the cost of construction as per the rates specified by the State Public Works Department or Central Public Works Department or on the basis of return or documents submitted to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority," read the statement.

Prior to the Code on Social Security, the labour ministry had already unveiled draft rules under the Industrial Relations Code, as well as it hopes to put the draft rules under the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions soon. With this, the Centre is aiming to roll-out all the four codes from April 1, 2021.