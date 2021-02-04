MARKET NEWS

Labour Ministry appoints S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director at L&T, is an eminent engineer who has spearheaded the infrastructure business of L&T for several years making it the country’s largest construction organisation and 14th in the world.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST

Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday said that it has appointed S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council (NSC) for three years.

Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director at L&T, is an eminent engineer who has spearheaded the infrastructure business of L&T for several years making it the country’s largest construction organisation and 14th in the world.

The L&T is also one of the largest engineering companies of the country with interest in heavy engineering, defence and ship building.

Subrahmanyan’s experience will guide the National Safety Council which has a major role to play to ensure safety in work places under new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code, 2020), the ministry said in a statement.

The National Safety Council will assist DGFASLI (Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes) in re-writing the regulations governing OSH in the country which have not been updated for over 50 years.

The NSC will also be involved in framing the scheme for third party audit and certification under the OSH Code.

The NSC is already working on the safety rating of establishments based on their OSH readiness and performance which can be extended through the country and linked to the inspection system.
TAGS: #India #Ministry of Labour and Employment #National Safety Council #S N Subrahmanyan
first published: Feb 4, 2021 08:04 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

