Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Labour Mininstry to enforce EPFO's move to restore pension commutation from January 1

Under the commutation, monthly pension used to be cut by one-third for the next 15 years and the reduced amount was given in lump sum. After the 15 years, pensioners were entitled to get the full pension.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The labour ministry will enforce the retirement fund body EPFO's decision to restore pension commutation, or advance part-withdrawal, under the Employees' Pension Scheme from January 1, 2020, a move which will benefit 6.3 lakh pensioners, a source said.

These 6.3 lakh pensioners had opted for commutation of their pension and got a lump sum amount at the time of retirement from their pension accumulations or fund before 2009. The provision for commutation of pension was withdrawn by the EPFO in 2009.

"The labour ministry would issue a notification on January 1, 2020, to implement the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) decision to restore commutation, or advance part-withdrawal, under the Employees' Pension Scheme," the source said.

The EPFO's apex decision making body the Central Board of Trustees headed by the labour minister, had approved the proposal to restore commutation of pension for 6.3 lakh pensioners opted for the benefit, in its meeting held on August 21, 2019.

An EPFO panel had recommend for amendment in EPS-95 (Employees' Pension Scheme 1995) for restoration of commuted value of pension to pensioners after 15 years of drawing commutation.

There was a demand for restoration of commutation of pension. Earlier under EPS-95 members were allowed to commute one-third of their pension for 10 years, which was restored after 15 years. This facility is available to government employees.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #EPFO #India #Labour Ministry

