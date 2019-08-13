Labour Bureau to conduct surveys on job creation under Mudra scheme

Moneycontrol News

Amid the rising rhetoric from the Opposition regarding a decline in job creation within the country, the government has asked the Labour Bureau to conduct a survey to ascertain the number of jobs created under the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra) scheme, reported Business Standard.

“Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has written to ministry officials asking for a survey of jobs created under the Mudra scheme,” a senior labour and employment ministry official told the paper on the condition of anonymity.

The move will help the government get an authentic estimate of jobs created under the scheme before the 2019 general election, the official added.

Since the Mudra scheme was launched in 2015, several estimates were cited by various BJP leaders regarding the number of jobs created by the Mudra scheme, which aims at facilitating loans up to 10 lakhs to small entrepreneurs for their business and encourage self-employment.

“In the past three years, we have given over Rs 4 lakh crore of unsecured loans to about 97.5 million youths (under Mudra). The government is standing behind the needs of the youth and because of which 30 million new entrepreneurs have been created since the past three years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a speech at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)’s 90th annual general meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The survey will help the government counter recent surveys that showed job creation across India to be declining, as the employment generated through various government schemes were not included in these surveys.

According to Labour Bureau’s Annual Household Survey, unemployment rate stood at a five-year high of 5 percent in 2015-16. An April 2017 survey of Labour Bureau revealed that job creation rose to 122,000 in October-December last year, compared to 32,000 in July-September last year.

In July, the Labour Bureau task force submitted its draft report recommending a quick survey of Mudra borrowers as it is “an important source of job creation” and stated that “till date no count of these jobs exists”.

In 2016-17, around 40 million loans were disbursed under the scheme — a 13.8 percent increase over the previous year. Out of this, around 25 percent loans were given to new entrepreneurs, the report said.

According to the 2016 Mudra Scheme Annual Report, as against a target of Rs 122,188 crore set for the year, notified banks and MFIs disbursed an aggregate sum of Rs 132,954.73 crore, achieving 109 percent by year-end, indicating an increase in credit flow.

Under the scheme, financial lending institutions like banks keep a record of the loans given to borrowers making it easier to conduct a survey. However, an increase in borrowing may not necessarily imply the creation of a new job.

The panel had stated that the “additions to payrolls may not represent new jobs and simply indicate employment shifts”.

To deal with these possibilities, the labour and employment ministry official said that it would soon form a working group to chalk out the details of the survey. It will also include officials from the finance ministry, which is administering the scheme.

The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has said that it is working on a paper on ways to interpret employment created by Mudra.

“Every new loan certainly doesn’t imply creation of a new job. It is improbable that these loans are being given to those who were formerly unemployed. They are more likely being given to people who are moving to self-employment from other jobs resulting in no new net job creation,” ICRIER’s Radhicka Kapoor said in the working paper titled ‘Waiting for Jobs’.