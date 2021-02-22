Labour Bureau organises training of trainers for five all-India surveys

The Labour Bureau is entrusted with five All India surveys, including All India Survey of Migrant workers.

The Labour Bureau is entrusted with five All India surveys - All India Survey of Migrant workers, All India Survey of Domestic Workers, All India survey of employment generated by Professionals, All India survey of employment generated in the Transport Sector and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey.

The Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, conducted a trainers' training programme for the five All India Surveys on February 20, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

The training was presided over by Prof. SP Mukherjee, the Chairman of the Expert Group, Dr. Amitabh Kundu, the Co-Chairman of the Expert Group and DPS Negi, Director General of Labour Bureau.

Detailed power point presentations explaining the objectives, sampling design and schedules for each of the five surveys were made by the officers of the Labour Bureau. The schedules to be canvassed were deconstructed block-wise for each of the five All-India surveys in detail, the statepment said.

These trainings are a precursor to the trainings that will eventually be imparted to the field officers who will undertake the surveys across the country.

The field investigators were sent out into the field for a pre-testing survey to canvass the schedules for each of the five All-India surveys. The sample included both rural and urban pockets. Each team comprised of 7-8 investigators and they were accompanied by officers of the IES and ISS to supervise the pre-testing exercise, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

The Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, is an attached office of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.