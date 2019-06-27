App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

L-G Anil Baijal launches RERA Delhi portal

The Government of India has implemented the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, RERA, to check malpractices in the sector. The Act came into force on May 1, 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lt Governor Anil Baijal lunched the official portal of RERA Delhi and saying it will promote transparency and accountability in the real estate sector.

"Launched official portal of RERA, Delhi (https://rera.delhi.gov.in ). The website will help promote transparency & accountability in real estate sector. Advised to provide an interactive forum for knowledge sharing with other RERAs... I congratulate the RERA team for the initiative," the L-G tweeted after the launch.

The RERA Act aims to reform the real estate sector in the country, encouraging greater transparency, citizen centricity, accountability and financial discipline.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:06 pm

