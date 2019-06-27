L-G Anil Baijal launches RERA Delhi portal

Lt Governor Anil Baijal lunched the official portal of RERA Delhi and saying it will promote transparency and accountability in the real estate sector.

The Government of India has implemented the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, RERA, to check malpractices in the sector. The Act came into force on May 1, 2017.

"Launched official portal of RERA, Delhi (https://rera.delhi.gov.in ). The website will help promote transparency & accountability in real estate sector. Advised to provide an interactive forum for knowledge sharing with other RERAs... I congratulate the RERA team for the initiative," the L-G tweeted after the launch.

The RERA Act aims to reform the real estate sector in the country, encouraging greater transparency, citizen centricity, accountability and financial discipline.