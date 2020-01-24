KVIC expecting Rs 5,000 crore turnover in Khadi sales for FY 2019-20: Report

With the demand for Khadi rising, and a push coming from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for buying of Khadi products in recent years, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is expecting a turnover of Rs 5000 crore for Khadi products in Financial Year 2019-20, The Financial Express has reported.

"Last year, our turnover was Rs 3,215 crore (for Khadi). This year (FY 2019-20), a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore is expected," KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told the newspaper.

According to Saxena, the demand for Khadi products has increased not only in metropolitan cities like Delhi but also in small cities and towns across the country. The rising number of Khadi India stores across the country, according to him, is the evidence of that.

"As many as 8,070 Khadi India outlets have been opened across the country. Of these, over 2,000 outlets were opened across the country in the last two years only," Saxena said, adding that the overall sale would not have increased had the demand not come from smaller cities and towns.

"Therefore, the sale of Khadi products is good everywhere. Now, we are also going to supply to paramilitary forces. We have developed products for them," Saxena said, adding that they are trying to reach "everywhere" to boost sales.