KV Kamath, Swapan Dasgupta likely to be inducted into Union Cabinet: Report

BRICS Bank Chairman KV Kamath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Swapan Dasgupta could be the latest technocrats to be inducted into the Union Cabinet, according to a report by news agency IANS.

The report suggests that while Kamath, a veteran banker, could be the next Minister of State for Finance, Dasgupta could be inducted as a junior minister for Human Resource Development (HRD). Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Kamath has been the Chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys. Dasgupta, a right-wing ideologue, could be called in to handle the unrest that major central universities have been witnessing on their campuses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously inducted technocrats such as such as Hardeep Singh Puri, KJ Alphons and MJ Akbar in his Cabinet.

Former Commerce & Industry and Railways minister, Suresh Prabhu, could also return to the Cabinet, the report adds. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.