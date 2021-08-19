MARKET NEWS

English
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India, Egypt

The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.

Reuters
August 19, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Representatives of private airlines who deposed before the Committee said that Indian aviation fuel is taxed in the highest possible slab and no country in the world of equivalent size or equivalent aviation market taxes fuel at India’s rates. (Representative image)

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.
