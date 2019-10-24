Kurla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kurla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kurla is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kurla Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 46.12% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mangesh Kudalkar won this seat by a margin of 12679 votes, which was 9.46% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 133966 votes.