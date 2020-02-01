Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo over flying ban, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on February 1 sent a legal notice to budget carrier IndiGo Airlines, which had banned him from flying the airline for a period of six months following a verbal spat with TV news anchor Arnab Goswami.

According to LiveLaw, Kamra has ought a revocation of the six-month suspension, along with an unconditional apology from IndiGo in all leading newspapers, electronic media, as well as on all of the social media platforms currently being operated by the airline.

Kamra has also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh on account of the mental pain and agony suffered, as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes in India as well as abroad on account of the ban.