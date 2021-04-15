Kumbh Mela 2021: No plans to cut festival short; Uttarakhand HC urged to reduce COVID test limit

Source: Reuters

Even as Covid cases continue to surge in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand health secretary has pleaded before the High Court to curtail the 50,000 RT-PCR Covid test limit per day in Kumbh city. This comes after the officials repeatedly claimed that they were conducting 50,000 tests per day as directed by the High Court in its March 31order.

The Secretary (Health), Amit Negi, in his prayer before the HC maintained that on major bath days, Haridwar administration has done up to 39,000 RT-PCR tests. The secretary further added Haridwar receives the majority of the ‘floating population’, therefore, it was difficult to conduct the test. The official added the majority of the test being conducted on the locals.

Meanwhile, Haridwar which observed second ‘Shahi Snan’ on Wednesday continues to add numbers to its Covid tally. As per the daily health report, 525 people were tested positive in Haridwar. In the last five days, since Saturday, a total of 2,167 have been found positive including two dozen seers.

In comparison to Monday’s ‘Shahi Snan’ which the Kumbh administration claimed was ‘massive’ with 3.2 million taking dip in Ganga, the Wednesday’s bath was a low-key affair. As per officials, around 9 lakh took holy bath. The Har-Ki-Pauri ghat was reserved for the seers of 13 Akharas who took turns to take a dip as per allotted time slot.

As per the Kumbh notification, the Kumbh mela will continue till April 30 and on April 27, Haridwar will observe the third ‘Shahi Snan’. Meanwhile, Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat denied having information about shortening Mela duration. He was reacting to the buzz doing rounds that the State government was contemplating to curtail the Mela before April 30.