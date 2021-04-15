English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kumbh Mela 2021: No plans to cut festival short; Uttarakhand HC urged to reduce COVID test limit

As per the Kumbh notification, the Kumbh Mela will continue till April 30

News18
April 15, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Even as Covid cases continue to surge in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand health secretary has pleaded before the High Court to curtail the 50,000 RT-PCR Covid test limit per day in Kumbh city. This comes after the officials repeatedly claimed that they were conducting 50,000 tests per day as directed by the High Court in its March 31order.

The Secretary (Health), Amit Negi, in his prayer before the HC maintained that on major bath days, Haridwar administration has done up to 39,000 RT-PCR tests. The secretary further added Haridwar receives the majority of the ‘floating population’, therefore, it was difficult to conduct the test. The official added the majority of the test being conducted on the locals.

Meanwhile, Haridwar which observed second ‘Shahi Snan’ on Wednesday continues to add numbers to its Covid tally. As per the daily health report, 525 people were tested positive in Haridwar. In the last five days, since Saturday, a total of 2,167 have been found positive including two dozen seers.

In comparison to Monday’s ‘Shahi Snan’ which the Kumbh administration claimed was ‘massive’ with 3.2 million taking dip in Ganga, the Wednesday’s bath was a low-key affair. As per officials, around 9 lakh took holy bath. The Har-Ki-Pauri ghat was reserved for the seers of 13 Akharas who took turns to take a dip as per allotted time slot.

As per the Kumbh notification, the Kumbh mela will continue till April 30 and on April 27, Haridwar will observe the third ‘Shahi Snan’. Meanwhile, Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat denied having information about shortening Mela duration. He was reacting to the buzz doing rounds that the State government was contemplating to curtail the Mela before April 30.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Source: News 18
News18
TAGS: #coronavirus #High Court #India #kumbh mela #Uttarakhand
first published: Apr 15, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.