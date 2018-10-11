Kumbh Mela 2019: UP cabinet sanctions Rs 550.95 lakh for developing infrastructure facilities for pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 550.95 lakh for developing basic infrastructure facilities for pilgrims and saints coming for next year's Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

A proposal worth Rs 575.65 lakh was submitted for the construction of basic infrastructure facilities at four places -- Atal Akhara, Sachcha Baba Ashram at Arail, Brahm Nivas Sri Shankaracharya ashram in Alopi Bagh and temple complex in Alopi Bagh, a government spokesman said.

Against the proposal, the cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 550.95 lakh, he said.

Construction and Design Services, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has been made the executing agency for these works, he said.