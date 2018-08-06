App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kumbh Mela 2019 to go eco-friendly, ensuring a bonanza for potters

The administration will invite potters from trans-Ganga, trans-Yamuna, neighbouring districts to ensure constant supply of 'kullhad' (earthen pot) and 'dona-pattal' (sal and banyan leaves plates).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kumbh 2019 is going to be a grand opportunity for 'kumhars' (potters) community, as the event authorities have made a decision to promote ‘kullhad’ (earthen pot) and ‘dona-pattal’ (sal and banyan leaves plates) for the devotees and pilgrims that flock the mela in lakhs of numbers.

As per a report in The Times of India, the mela administration plans to invite potters from areas of trans-Ganga, trans-Yamuna and the neighbouring districts. This will ensure that supply of ‘kullhads’ is always in plenty, and the authorities are able to meet demand. The potters will be provided with am ple amount of space within the mela campus.

“Beverages like tea, coffee, etc., would be served in ‘kullhads’." The Mela authorities have also thought of other steps for environment protection that including maximise the use of jute and cotton bags," said KP Singh, DIG/SSP of Kumbh Mela.

An official from the Kumbh Mela administration said, “As part of ‘Clean Kumbh, Green Kumbh’ campaign, we will push for the sale of ‘kullhads’ and ‘green’ plates instead of plastic and thermocol items." He further said that  they are expecting the devotees, saints, 13 akharas and 5,000 other social, spiritual and religious organisations to be a part of this change.

Vijay Kiran Anand, District Magistrate of Kumbh Mela said, “We are drafting a blueprint to promote the use of ‘kullhad’ and ‘dona-pattal’ among visitors with the message of ‘Clean Kumbh, Green Kumbh’.” The estimation at this stage accounts for about five to eight lakh ‘kullhads’ and ‘dona-pattals’ daily.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:58 pm

tags #India #kumbh mela #Trending News

