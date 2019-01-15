App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kumbh Mela 2019 | Prayagraj all set for mega fair - see pics

Pilgrims from across the world are gathering in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela, which begins on January 15 and will end on March 4.

Sadhus participate in religious procession royal entry 'Peshwai' ceremony, ahead of Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
Police take oath with Ganga Jal in one hand ahead of their duty in Kumbh Mela 2019, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
Sadhus participate in the evening prayers ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
A Naga Sadhu smokes outside his tent ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Children dressed as "Goddesses" follow a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Devotees sing and dance after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Devotees leave after taking a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Devotees take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Children, dressed up as a Hindu God and Goddess, look on as they beg for alms during "Kumbh Mela"in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 07:59 am

