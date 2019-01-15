Kumbh Mela 2019 | Prayagraj all set for mega fair - see pics

Pilgrims from across the world are gathering in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela, which begins on January 15 and will end on March 4. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Sadhus participate in religious procession royal entry 'Peshwai' ceremony, ahead of Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Police take oath with Ganga Jal in one hand ahead of their duty in Kumbh Mela 2019, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Sadhus participate in the evening prayers ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A Naga Sadhu smokes outside his tent ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Children dressed as "Goddesses" follow a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Devotees sing and dance after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Devotees leave after taking a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Devotees take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Children, dressed up as a Hindu God and Goddess, look on as they beg for alms during "Kumbh Mela"in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 15, 2019 07:59 am