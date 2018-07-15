App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kumaraswamy's remarks 'emotional outburst', JD(S)-Cong govt running smoothly: Danish Ali

Party secretary general and spokesperson Danish Ali claimed that the alliance government in the state will complete its full five-year term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The JD(S) today termed the remarks of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy indicating a rift in the coalition government with the Congress as an "emotional outburst" and said too much should not be read into it. Party secretary general and spokesperson Danish Ali claimed that the alliance government in the state will complete its full five-year term.

He asserted that there was no strain between the coalition partners and the government was running smoothly.

Addressing JD(S) workers at a function held by the party to felicitate him in Bengaluru yesterday, an emotional Kumaraswamy said that he was "not happy" being in the top post and was swallowing the pain like 'Vishakantha' (Lord Shiva), who drank poison.

He had also said there was no point in honouring him as the party had failed to get a clear majority in the Assembly polls in May.

related news

"That was merely an emotional outburst and some in the media are reading too much into it," Ali told PTI.

"There are no strains between the Congress and the JD(S) and the coalition government in Karnataka is stable and will complete its five-year term under a common minimum programme for the welfare of the people in the state including farmers, Dalits and other oppressed classes," he said.

Ali said Kumaraswamy was expecting that the people of Karnataka will give a majority to the JD(S) in the Assembly, but the party could not get that kind of a mandate despite best efforts.

The JD(S) won only 37 seats in the 224-member House. While the Congress has 80 seats, the BJP 104 and the BSP one.

Ali said Kumaraswamy was putting in his best efforts to fulfil the aspiration of the people of the state, including farmers for whom he has announced a loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore.

The party spokesman also accused the BJP of trying to mislead the people and spread rumours about the Kumaraswamy-led coalition.

Ali alleged that the BJP was attempting to weaken the coalition government and bring it down, but said the saffron will not succeed.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #HD Kumaraswamy #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.