HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kumaraswamy requests distributor not to release Rajinikanth's

The Karnataka High Court today directed the state government to provide necessary security for peaceful release 'Kaala', which pro-Kannada outfits had threatened to stall over the actor's reported remarks on the Cauvery row.

PTI

In an appeal as a "Kannadiga", Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today requested the distributor of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala not to release it in "this kind of atmosphere", but said the government would follow the High Court order on the issue.

"As the state government, I have to implement the directions of the High Court. That I will take care of. It is my responsibility also. We will have to follow the High Court direction," he told reporters here.

The Karnataka High Court today directed the state government to provide necessary security for peaceful release 'Kaala', which pro-Kannada outfits had threatened to stall over the actor's reported remarks on the Cauvery row.

But Kumaraswamy added, "according to my observation as an individual, not a chief minister, as a Kannaidaga....I request the producer or distributor of the movie, in this kind of atmosphere, it is not good on their part to release the movie," "Even if they release the movie... I know... I'm an experienced person.... basically I am also a film distributor and producer. It will not be useful to them financially.

Why unnecessarily by releasing the movie this kind of controversy they wanted to create. It is not necessary," he said. "After there is a solution in this (Cauvery) water issue then they can release any time," he said.

Kumaraswamy said the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce and several Kannada organizations were "very much" opposing the release of the movie" and added, "they (distributor) must oblige the opposition from the film chamber and Kannada organizations."

Miffed with Rajinikanth's reported comments that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing in toto,the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce on May 29 decided not to allow screening of 'Kaala', due for release on June 7.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Rajanikanth

