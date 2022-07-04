 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kullu accident: Rahul, Priyanka condole loss of lives, wish speedy recovery to injured

PTI
Jul 04, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured. Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu district.

The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. "The news of death of people including children in a terrible bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very saddening," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post. "The news of death of people including children in a terrible bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very saddening,"

"I wish speedy recovery of the injured and pray for the departed souls. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said she was deeply saddened by the news of the death of people including school children in a horrific road accident in Kullu.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, officials said.

first published: Jul 4, 2022 02:42 pm
