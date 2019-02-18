App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 18, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan is in egregious breach of Vienna Convention, says Harish Salve

Live updates of the proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is being heard

highlights

  • Feb 18, 02:38 PM (IST)

    LIVE stream of the proceedings at ICJ:

  • Feb 18, 02:58 PM (IST)

    “Jadhav’s continued custody without consular custody should be declared unlawful,” Harish Salve has said while presenting India’s argument at the ICJ.

  • Feb 18, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Pakistan has raised host of issues that have no relevance to the case: Harish Salve

  • Feb 18, 02:53 PM (IST)

    There are two broad issues that arise in this case. Consular access was not granted. Pakistan is in egregious breach of the Vienna Convention: Harish Salve

  • Feb 18, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Harish Salve is now speaking at the ICJ, representing India.

  • Feb 18, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Deepak Mittal is now making arguments on India’s behalf.

  • Feb 18, 02:46 PM (IST)

    ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf is listing the developments in the case so far and how the public hearing will be carried out.

  • Feb 18, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) have commenced.

  • Feb 18, 02:30 PM (IST)

    The ICJ proceedings are expected to begin shortly.

  • Feb 18, 02:30 PM (IST)

    It is expected that the ICJ's decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019.

  • Feb 18, 02:29 PM (IST)

    The ICJ has set a timetable for the public hearing in the high-profile case from February 18 to 21 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.

    While India will argue first on February 18, Pakistan will get its chance to make submissions on February 19. Then India will reply on February 20 while Islamabad will make its closing submissions on February 21.

  • Feb 18, 02:27 PM (IST)

    India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav.

  • Feb 18, 02:23 PM (IST)

    India moved the ICJ in May 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.

    Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

  • Feb 18, 02:23 PM (IST)

    India and Pakistan are set for a showdown at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today with a four-day public hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

    Prominent lawyer Harish Salve is representing India and Jadhav in the case.

    Catch the latest updates here.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.