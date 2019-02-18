Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan is in egregious breach of Vienna Convention, says Harish Salve

Live now
ICJ hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case to commence today
“Jadhav’s continued custody without consular custody should be declared unlawful,” Harish Salve has said while presenting India’s argument at the ICJ.
Pakistan has raised host of issues that have no relevance to the case: Harish Salve
There are two broad issues that arise in this case. Consular access was not granted. Pakistan is in egregious breach of the Vienna Convention: Harish Salve
Harish Salve is now speaking at the ICJ, representing India.
Deepak Mittal is now making arguments on India’s behalf.
ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf is listing the developments in the case so far and how the public hearing will be carried out.
Proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) have commenced.
The ICJ proceedings are expected to begin shortly.
It is expected that the ICJ's decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019.
The ICJ has set a timetable for the public hearing in the high-profile case from February 18 to 21 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.
While India will argue first on February 18, Pakistan will get its chance to make submissions on February 19. Then India will reply on February 20 while Islamabad will make its closing submissions on February 21.
India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav.
India moved the ICJ in May 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.
Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
India and Pakistan are set for a showdown at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today with a four-day public hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.
Prominent lawyer Harish Salve is representing India and Jadhav in the case.
