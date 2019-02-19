Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan claims India didn’t provide answers to key questions

Pakistan claims India did not provide answers to key questions

Pakistan said yesterday that India did not provide answers to the key questions it raised at the ICJ about Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in a video message posted on social media said that Indian arguments had nothing new.

"There was nothing new in India's argument on the issues which we raised, like our question about how he (Jadhav) got the passport with name of Hussain Mubarak Patel and how he travelled 17 time to India using that passport," he said. (PTI)