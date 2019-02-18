Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan's story strong on rhetoric, weak on facts, says Harish Salve

Live now
ICF’s Hearing dates
ICJ hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case to commence today
LIVE stream of the proceedings at ICJ:
"Pakistan's conduct of attempting to play a doctored tape of confession in these proceedings are for propaganda and Pakistan is abusing its rights in this case," Harish Salve in ICJ.
"Pakistan is embarrassed to disclose the judgment in the Jadhav case, the charges against him, and the evidence. The story has always been strong on rhetoric and weak on facts," Harish Salve said in court.
Jadhav's trial by military court hopelessly fails to satisfy even minimum standards of due process and should be declared "unlawful", Harish Salve told the International Court of Justice at The Hague.
Harish Salve has argued in the court that Pakistan not apprising Kulbhushan Jadhav of his rights are violative of the Vienna Convention. He asserts that since Pakistan is one of the States which exercise death penalty to foreign nationals, the State should make sure that the foreign national should be told his rights and allowed consular access since death penalty is irreparable. He invoked International Human Rights to protect Jadhav who has been detained in Pakistan.
The proceedings have resumed.
Advocate Harish Salve, representing India, presents arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Hague, the Netherlands on February 18, 2019.
(Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)
The sitting has been adjourned. The proceedings will resume in 10 minutes (16.10 pm Indian Standard Time).
Pakistan should have provided a substantial explanation for why it needed three months for providing consular access, upon which it could have claimed that it has complied with treaty obligation. Even on erroneous premise that paragraph four applies, Pakistan has not complied with the treaty obligations: Harish Salve
Pakistan has not provided any explanation for not providing consular access to Jadhav: Harish Salve
“Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav's family to visit him. The terms were agreed and the meeting was held on December 25, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner in which the meeting with Jadhav's family was conducted. India wrote a letter on December 27, 2017 marking its protest,” Harish Salve has said.
Jadhav's purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed. India reminded Pakistan that it is Pakistan government which has not ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters: Harish Salve
India was dismayed with the manner in which Jadhav’s family met him: Harish Jadhav
What is going to happen today and what has happened so far
India has argued that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and Pakistan did not apprise Jadhav of his rights
Pakistan is bound to give consular access to India without any further delay. Pakistan did not disclose the date of detention and no documents of Jadhav's trial were provided to India: Harish Salve
Harish Salve has told the ICJ that rights were not reiterated to Jadhav.
Pakistan has asserted that Jadhav was court arrested. India claims that there is evidence of Jadhav’s abduction: Harish Salve
“Jadhav’s continued custody without consular custody should be declared unlawful,” Harish Salve has said while presenting India’s argument at the ICJ.
Pakistan has raised host of issues that have no relevance to the case: Harish Salve
There are two broad issues that arise in this case. Consular access was not granted. Pakistan is in egregious breach of the Vienna Convention: Harish Salve
Harish Salve is now speaking at the ICJ, representing India.
Deepak Mittal is now making arguments on India’s behalf.
ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf is listing the developments in the case so far and how the public hearing will be carried out.
Proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) have commenced.
The ICJ proceedings are expected to begin shortly.
It is expected that the ICJ's decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019.
The ICJ has set a timetable for the public hearing in the high-profile case from February 18 to 21 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.
While India will argue first on February 18, Pakistan will get its chance to make submissions on February 19. Then India will reply on February 20 while Islamabad will make its closing submissions on February 21.
India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav.
India moved the ICJ in May 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.
Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.