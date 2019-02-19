App
Feb 19, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan calls India's claim for acquittal and release 'outlandish'

Live updates of the proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is being heard

highlights

  • Feb 19, 05:28 PM (IST)

    Today's sitting comes to an end. The Court is now adjourned and will resume at 02.30 pm IST tomorrow (February 20) for the second round of India's argument. 

  • Feb 19, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi starts submitting Pakistan's nine-point concluding arguments (Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi starts submitting Pakistan's nine-point concluding arguments  (Image:  Screen grab  of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)
  • Feb 19, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Why did India come to ICJ for provisional measures instead of raising the issue with Pakistan in 2016? asks Lawyer Khawar Qureshi. 

  • Feb 19, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi says that India's claim for acquittal, release and return of Jadhav is "outlandish". 

  • Feb 19, 04:59 PM (IST)

    What Pakistan is asking India to do reasonably, is to assist., What does India say? They note the willingness of Indian side to provide Counselor access: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi (Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)

    What Pakistan is asking India to do reasonably, is to assist., What does India say? They note the willingness of Indian side to provide Counselor access: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi ( I mage:  Screen grab  of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV )
  • Feb 19, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Pakistan lawyer Khanwar Qureshi defends the Pakistan Military Court's conviction of Jadhav. The Court had handed Jadhav a death sentence.  

  • Feb 19, 04:49 PM (IST)

    It is very rare for espionage cases to appear on public radar, says lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi had earlier said that the burden of proof or disprove the passport issue lies on India. 

  • Feb 19, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Proceedings have now resumed. Lawyer Khawar Qureshi continues his submission for Pakistan. 

  • Feb 19, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi has accused India of showing lack of good faith, as also "sponsoring terrorism" and using Jadhav to "wreak havoc" in Pakistan. (Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)

     

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi has accused India of showing lack of good faith, as also "sponsoring terrorism" and using Jadhav to "wreak havoc" in Pakistan. ( Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV )  
  • Feb 19, 04:08 PM (IST)

    The sitting has been adjourned. The proceedings will resume in 15 minutes. 

  • Feb 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Sadly these days even a handshake seems to be misunderstood... decorum, that's all we are asking for: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi presents alleged "misrepresentation in pleadings and evidence placed before the Court" by India. 

  • Feb 19, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Continuing his submissions at the International Court of Justice, Lawyer Khawar Qureshi says, "We were trying India every single opportunity to correct and clarify... each and every opportunity was dismissed arrogantly." 

  • Feb 19, 03:47 PM (IST)

    India doesn't like the truth... but truth has to be heard: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Thanks to the sterling work of the Pakistani security forces Commander Jadhav was unable to wreak havoc in India. India and Commander Jadhav must face consequences: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Commander Jadhav has left behind destruction in Pakistan, the guiding hand behind which was Ajit Doval: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi while talking about National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval 

  • Feb 19, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Kulbhushan Jadhav has admitted that he was a serving officer due for retirement in 2022: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:32 PM (IST)

    India has shown lack of good faith: Pakistan 

    India, I am sorry to say, has demonstrated a lack of faith throughout these proceedings... good faith is part of international law. Lists out "three abuses": Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:30 PM (IST)

    India doesn't know Pakistan, Pakistan is a state that has provided the largest contingent for peacekeeping, whose soldiers have lost lives in pursuing world security: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:29 PM (IST)

    India's conduct and abusive process... India has deployed this process for political theater: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi  

  • Feb 19, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Jadhav "instrument of India's official policy of terror": Pakistan 

    The crux of the matter is the reason why India creates people like Commander Jadhav, Lawyer Khawar Qureshi says that Jadhav was an "instrument of India's official policy of terror." 

  • Feb 19, 03:18 PM (IST)

    What steps will India take to undertake an investigation with Iran? Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:17 PM (IST)

    India resists, according to Mr. Salve, the temptation to answer the following questions: When did he retire and why? What evidence is there to suggest that he retired? Why was he in possession of an authentic Indian passport with a cover name? Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:15 PM (IST)

    India's proposition is absurd and nonsensical: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:13 PM (IST)

    I will demonstrate how there is evidence of India's hand and corroborates the confession of Commander Jadhav: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:12 PM (IST)

    India asks for at least acquittal, release and return... but India doesn't have any regard for precedent, at least this incarnation of India. I do not recognise this incarnation of India... India has an all or nothing strategy. These are proceedings launched for political theater: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:10 PM (IST)

    India continues to assert without a molecule of evidence that Commander Jadhav... had retired from Indian Armed Forces: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:09 PM (IST)

    India has failed to explain why Commander Jadhav was allowed to travel for 17 times on fake passport: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

  • Feb 19, 03:07 PM (IST)

    I am reminded of a character occupying a fantasy land, Humpty Dumpty, who insisted that words meant what he wanted to mean, but we know that when Humpty Dumpty sat on a flimsy wall, he fell, and India is sitting on a flimsy wall: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi 

