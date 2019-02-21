Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan begins final round of arguments shortly

Pakistan will start its second and final submission in the case shortly. Here's a recap of what happened yesterday at ICJ, where India presented its final arguments:

India questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession".

Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, also said that the time has come for the ICJ to make Article 36 a potent weapon for protecting human rights.

Salve said Pakistan has continued to misuse the opportunity provided by the ICJ in the Jadhav case.

At the start of India's submission, Salve had also objected to the language used by Pakistan during its first submission.

"The language echoed in this court... perhaps this Court may lay down some redlines. The transcript is peppered with words such as shameless, nonesense, disgraceful... India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion in an international court," Salve had said.