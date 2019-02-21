Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan begins final round of arguments shortly

Live now
Feb 21, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lawyer Khawar Qureshi says that India has now "finally" asserted the report of Military Law Experts as 'irrelevant' and that it should be 'completely disregarded'. "... After having doctored the report, India enthusiastically embraced the report as being supportive of its conclusions," Lawyer Qureshi says.
Lawyer Khawar Qureshi is presenting points about India's conduct (Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)
Pakistan says India has made no substantive arguments during its submission yesterday. "Yesterday India demonstrated its abject failure to respond to evidence..." says Lawyer Khawar Qureshi.
"Pakistan's words, such as nonsense, were unfortunate but were unfortunately required," says Lawyer Khawar Qureshi
Pakistan has begun its second and final round of arguments at ICJ.
Pakistan will start its second and final submission in the case shortly. Here's a recap of what happened yesterday at ICJ, where India presented its final arguments:
India questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession".
Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, also said that the time has come for the ICJ to make Article 36 a potent weapon for protecting human rights.
Salve said Pakistan has continued to misuse the opportunity provided by the ICJ in the Jadhav case.
At the start of India's submission, Salve had also objected to the language used by Pakistan during its first submission.
"The language echoed in this court... perhaps this Court may lay down some redlines. The transcript is peppered with words such as shameless, nonesense, disgraceful... India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion in an international court," Salve had said.
Sitting adjourned for the day
The sitting has been adjourned for the day. The court will convene again tomorrow to hear Pakistan's second round of submissions.
Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs made the concluding remarks for India by reading out the relief sought by India with regards to Jadhav.
The time has come for this court to take this law forward and make Article 36 a potent weapon for protecting human rights: Harish Salve
I would say that there was a time when the world respect Pakistan, but today the world doesn't have the same respect in its present incarnation: Harish Salve, responding to lawyer Khawar Qureshi's stating in Pakistan's submission yesterday that while he has great respect for India, it does not have the same respect in India's present incarnation.
Harish Salve cites terrorist attacks, including Pulwama attack. "The attack received universal condemnation," Salve says. He also cited terrorist attack in Iran, which killed a number of Revolutionary Guards.
In Pakistan, judicial review of Pakistan courts has narrow ambit, they have not interfered with military court decisions many times: Harish Salve.
Domestic law is never a defense against a violation of international law or obligation, says Harish Salve while talking about the military courts in Pakistan trying civilians.
The bilateral agreement of 2008 between India and Pakistan cannot take away rights conferred by Article 36: Harish Salve
Pakistan is relying on reports by the Indian press. But these articles contradict the facts presented in Pakistan's FIR: Harish Salve
Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular relations came into play after Jadhav's arrest. If Jadhav had been involved in subversive activities, irrespective of whether or not he had an Indian passport, he would have been tried for espionage. India has repeatedly asked for a copy of the judgement convicting Jadhav, and charges against. There would be no threat to security of Pakistan if they share these documents: Harish Salve
Pakistan's case against Jadhav on the question of passport is yet to be investigated by India: Harish Salve
Pakistan has nothing beyond the extracted confession: Harish Salve
Pakistan had relied on Avena case, which goes against them. According to the case, once there is a probability that a detainee is a foreign national, consular access must be granted: Harish Salve
If Pakistan believes Jadhav's confession, why doubt his nationality? Harish Salve
Pakistan had no doubt that when they arrested Jadhav, he was an Indian national... if Pakistan so closely believe Jadhav's confession, why do they doubt his nationality? asks Harish Salve
"Unlike Pakistan India has never needed to deny nationality of its nationals. For Indian nationals are not the kind whose nationality needs denial," says Harish Salve.
The first issue I would like to address is the abuse of process that Pakistan has alleged against India: Harish Salve.
I was surprised to hear about money deposited in Jadhav's account... our team has not found the amount mentioned in the transcript: Harish Salve
Three attempts by Pakistan to derail proceedings... have been rejected by the ICJ: Harish Salve