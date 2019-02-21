App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 21, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pakistan begins final round of arguments shortly

Live updates of the proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is being heard

highlights

  • Feb 21, 08:53 PM (IST)
  • Feb 21, 09:24 PM (IST)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi says that India has now "finally" asserted the report of Military Law Experts as 'irrelevant' and that it should be 'completely disregarded'. "... After having doctored the report, India enthusiastically embraced the report as being supportive of its conclusions," Lawyer Qureshi says. 

  • Feb 21, 09:17 PM (IST)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi is presenting points about India's conduct (Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)

    Lawyer Khawar Qureshi is presenting points about India's conduct ( Image: Screen grab of the live proceedings at ICJ via United Nations WebTV)
  • Feb 21, 09:10 PM (IST)

    Pakistan says India has made no substantive arguments during its submission yesterday. "Yesterday India demonstrated its abject failure to respond to evidence..." says Lawyer Khawar Qureshi. 

  • Feb 21, 09:08 PM (IST)

    "Pakistan's words, such as nonsense, were unfortunate but were unfortunately required," says Lawyer Khawar Qureshi

  • Feb 21, 09:07 PM (IST)

    Pakistan has begun its second and final round of arguments at ICJ. 

  • Feb 21, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Pakistan will start its second and final submission in the case shortly. Here's a recap of what happened yesterday at ICJ, where India presented its final arguments: 

    India questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession".

    Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, also said that the time has come for the ICJ to make Article 36 a potent weapon for protecting human rights.

    Salve said Pakistan has continued to misuse the opportunity provided by the ICJ in the Jadhav case.

    At the start of India's submission, Salve had also objected to the language used by Pakistan during its first submission. 

    "The language echoed in this court... perhaps this Court may lay down some redlines. The transcript is peppered with words such as shameless, nonesense, disgraceful... India takes exception to being addressed in this fashion in an international court," Salve had said. 

  • Feb 20, 09:13 PM (IST)

    Sitting adjourned for the day 

    The sitting has been adjourned for the day. The court will convene again tomorrow to hear Pakistan's second round of submissions. 

  • Feb 20, 09:10 PM (IST)

    Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs made the concluding remarks for India by reading out the relief sought by India with regards to Jadhav. 

  • Feb 20, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Pakistan completed this trial in 4 months but 26/11 still pending, says Harish Salve

    While Jadhav's trial was completed in four months, 26/11 trial is still pending, says Harish Salve. "What happened to the 150 people killed in the Mumbai terror attacks?" Salve asks. 

  • Feb 20, 08:54 PM (IST)

    The time has come for this court to take this law forward and make Article 36 a potent weapon for protecting human rights: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:53 PM (IST)
  • Feb 20, 08:52 PM (IST)

    I would say that there was a time when the world respect Pakistan, but today the world doesn't have the same respect in its present incarnation: Harish Salve, responding to lawyer Khawar Qureshi's stating in Pakistan's submission yesterday that while he has great respect for India, it does not have the same respect in India's present incarnation. 

  • Feb 20, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Harish Salve cites terrorist attacks, including Pulwama attack. "The attack received universal condemnation," Salve says. He also cited terrorist attack in Iran, which killed a number of Revolutionary Guards. 

  • Feb 20, 08:45 PM (IST)

    In Pakistan, judicial review of Pakistan courts has narrow ambit, they have not interfered with military court decisions many times: Harish Salve. 

  • Feb 20, 08:36 PM (IST)

    Domestic law is never a defense against a violation of international law or obligation, says Harish Salve while talking about the military courts in Pakistan trying civilians. 

  • Feb 20, 08:34 PM (IST)

    The bilateral agreement of 2008 between India and Pakistan cannot take away rights conferred by Article 36: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:27 PM (IST)

    Pakistan is relying on reports by the Indian press. But these articles contradict the facts presented in Pakistan's FIR: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:22 PM (IST)

    Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular relations came into play after Jadhav's arrest. If Jadhav had been involved in subversive activities, irrespective of whether or not he had an Indian passport, he would have been tried for espionage. India has repeatedly asked for a copy of the judgement convicting Jadhav, and charges against. There would be no threat to security of Pakistan if they share these documents: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:20 PM (IST)

    Pakistan's case against Jadhav on the question of passport is yet to be investigated by India: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:16 PM (IST)

    Pakistan has nothing beyond the extracted confession: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:13 PM (IST)

    Pakistan had relied on Avena case, which goes against them. According to the case, once there is a probability that a detainee is a foreign national, consular access must be granted: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:10 PM (IST)

    If Pakistan believes Jadhav's confession, why doubt his nationality? Harish Salve 

    Pakistan had no doubt that when they arrested Jadhav, he was an Indian national... if Pakistan so closely believe Jadhav's confession, why do they doubt his nationality? asks Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:07 PM (IST)

    "Unlike Pakistan India has never needed to deny nationality of its nationals. For Indian nationals are not the kind whose nationality needs denial," says Harish Salve. 

  • Feb 20, 08:05 PM (IST)

    The first issue I would like to address is the abuse of process that Pakistan has alleged against India: Harish Salve. 

  • Feb 20, 08:03 PM (IST)

    I was surprised to hear about money deposited in Jadhav's account... our team has not found the amount mentioned in the transcript: Harish Salve 

  • Feb 20, 08:01 PM (IST)
  • Feb 20, 07:57 PM (IST)

    Three attempts by Pakistan to derail proceedings... have been rejected by the ICJ: Harish Salve 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.