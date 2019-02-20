Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LIVE: Pak completed this trial in 4 months but 26/11 still pending, says Harish Salve

Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular relations came into play after Jadhav's arrest. If Jadhav had been involved in subversive activities, irrespective of whether or not he had an Indian passport, he would have been tried for espionage. India has repeatedly asked for a copy of the judgement convicting Jadhav, and charges against. There would be no threat to security of Pakistan if they share these documents: Harish Salve