Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file review plea: Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition, reports have quoted the Pakistan's Additional Attorney General as saying.

“On 17 June 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction,” news agency ANI has quoted the Additional Attorney General as saying.

Pakistani media has reported that Jadhav has instead opted to follow up on his pending mercy petition. Pakistan has offered second consular access to him, some reports suggest.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify these reports.

Jadhav, the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

Senior advocate Harish Salve was the lead counsel for India in the Jadhav case at the Hague-based ICJ which ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

In May, Pakistan had said that it has "fully complied" with the ICJ's judgement in the case, days after India's lead counsel asserted that New Delhi had hoped it might be able to persuade Islamabad through "back channel" to release Jadhav.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)