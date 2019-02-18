Kulbhushan Jadhav case: What is going to happen today and what has happened so far

India is appealing for consular access to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 18. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan on grounds of espionage.

What is set to happen in the hearing in the coming days?

On October 3, 2018, the ICJ registry had released a schedule of the hearings, according to which, India will make the first round of oral arguments from 10am to 1 pm [2:30pm to 5:30pm IST] at the ICJ headquarters at The Hague on February 18.

Pakistan will be given the same time on February 19 to present its argument. Both the countries will then make the second round of oral arguments on February 20 and February 21 respectively.

Here is a timeline of the case:

January 19, 2018: The ICJ authorizes the submission of a Reply by India and a Rejoinder by Pakistan by April 17 and July 17, 2018 respectively.

December 13, 2017: Pakistan files a counter memorial as per the directions of the ICJ.

September 13, 2017: India files a memorial as the per the directions of the ICJ.

May 15, 2017: Public hearings were held on India’s request.

May 9, 2017: The ICJ asked Pakistan to move forward in such a manner so as to abide by the prospective rulings of the court.

May 8, 2017: India moves the ICJ against Pakistan for violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 in the detention, trial and sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India has argued that it was not informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest and Pakistan did not apprise Jadhav of his rights. In addition, Pakistan refused India its right of consular access thereby violating the Vienna Convention.

India has told the ICJ that Jadhav was “kidnapped from Iran where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan” on March 3, 2016.

Pakistan informed India of Jadhav’s arrest only on March 25, 2016, and India learnt about his death sentence only through a press release. India has been seeking consular access to Jadhav since then.

March 21, 2017: Pakistan issues a Note Verbale saying consular access would be considered only if India agrees to assist Pakistan in investigating Jadhav.

January 23, 2017: Pakistan requests for India’s assistance in conducting an investigation on Jadhav.

India has argued in the court that making assistance in the investigation a mandate for consular access is itself a violation of the Vienna Convention.

India has also demanded that death sentence that was awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court should be annulled and Pakistan should be strictly restrained from giving effect to that sentence in any illegal way.

India pointed out that Jadhav’s execution “would cause irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India”, and asked that the court direct Pakistan to “take all measures necessary to ensure that Jadhav is not executed”.

India is being represented by seasoned Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve in the case.