Kulbhushan Jadhav case verdict LIVE: ICJ to deliver judgment at 6:30 pm today

Jul 17, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
What are the arguments presented by Pakistan?
What are the arguments presented by India?
Third, India is granted consular access. In this case, India gets the rights to visit Jadhav in Pakistan and ensure his safety in the cell.
Fourth, the ICJ declares that Jadhav be tried in a civilian court. In this case, India can appoint a legal representative for him and the case will ensue in Pakistan. [2/2]
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | There can be four possible scenarios vis-à-vis the judgment given today.
First, the ICJ can rule in India’s favour, annulling the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by the Pakistani military court. In that case, Pakistan will have to immediately release Jadhav and facilitate his safe travel to India.
Second, the ICJ rules in Pakistan’s favour, validating the due process followed by their military courts. This means that the court has expressed no objection in his execution (death sentence). [1/2]
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | What are the arguments presented by Pakistan?
Pakistan was represented by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan while Khawar Qureshi was legal counsel.
Pakistan has denied India’s claims and asserted that their military courts are “extremely independent”.
Khan told the court that India was adamant on a civilian trial for Jadhav as he would not be granted any relief in the military court on account of his charges of espionage.
He said Pakistan offered an opportunity for a judicial review to Jadhav, but he refused to take it.
Questioning the process followed by Pakistani military courts, Salve has argued that the sentence awarded to Jadhav violates international law and various provisions of the Vienna Convention.
He asked the court to annul the decision given by the Pakistani military court and restrain them to uphold Jadhav’s conviction. He demanded that Jadhav be released immediately and that Pakistan facilitate his safe passage to India. (2/2)
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | What are the arguments presented by India?
India is being represented by former Solicitor General and renowned advocate Harish Salve and External Affairs Ministry Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal.
India has argued that Pakistan has “extracted” a confession out of Jadhav, which is seen through a series of video clips released by the neighbouring country. (1/2)
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | # In January 2017, Pakistan had requested for India’s help in conducting an investigation on Jadhav, in return for consular access. However, India had argued that the aforementioned condition presented by Pakistan is in direct violation of the Vienna Convention.
# In May 2017, India moved the ICJ against Pakistan for violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 in the detention, trial and sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Further, India argued that it was not informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest and Pakistan did not apprise Jadhav of his rights.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | 49-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired navy officer, was allegedly arrested on March 3, 2016, while India was informed on March 25. Pakistan’s military court sentenced him to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the President of the ICJ, will read out the verdict at the Peace Palace in The Hague.