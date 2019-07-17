Kulbhushan Jadhav case verdict LIVE: ICJ to deliver judgment at 6:30 pm today

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | There can be four possible scenarios vis-à-vis the judgment given today.



First, the ICJ can rule in India’s favour, annulling the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by the Pakistani military court. In that case, Pakistan will have to immediately release Jadhav and facilitate his safe travel to India.



Second, the ICJ rules in Pakistan’s favour, validating the due process followed by their military courts. This means that the court has expressed no objection in his execution (death sentence). [1/2]

