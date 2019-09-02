Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India accepts Pakistan's offer of consular access

India has accepted Pakistan's offer for consular access to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia has reached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan to meet Jadhav.

Pakistan on September 1 said it will grant consular access to Jadhav, who is on death row in the country, "in line with the ICJ judgement".

India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia will be meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, news agency ANI has reported. "We hope that Pakistan will ensure the right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ's orders," government sources told ANI.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on September 2 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan," Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

"Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan's custody, for espionage, terrorism and sabotage," he added.

Pakistan's offer has come amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions which spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Earlier, addressing a weekly media briefing, Faisal said that Pakistan and India were in contact on the "issue of granting consular access" to Jadhav.

On the same day, India said it had asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Jadhav from Pakistan and was in touch with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels.

However, Faisal's tweets on September 1 doesn't say if the consular access is unhindered as demanded by India.

Earlier, one of the conditions put by Pakistan reportedly was the presence of a Pakistani official when Jadhav is allowed to meet Indian officials as part of the consular access.

India had not agreed to the condition, making clear its position that the consular access must be "unimpeded" and should be in the light of the judgement by the ICJ.

