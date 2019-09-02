Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India accepts Pakistan's offer of consular access, here is what has happened so far

India has accepted Pakistan's offer for consular access to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Its deputy high commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, has reached foreign affairs ministry to meet Jadhav.

Pakistan on September 1 said it would grant consular access to Jadhav, on death row in that country on charges of spying, "in line with the ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgment".

"We hope that Pakistan will ensure the right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ's orders," government sources told ANI.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. India moved the Netherlands based-ICJ, seeking a stay on the sentence and access to Jadhav.

Pakistan had in August reportedly insisted on the presence of one of its official if it were to allow consular access to Jadhav.

India turned down the condition, saying the consular access should be "unimpeded" and in keeping with the ICJ judgment.

A brief timeline of the Kulbhshan Jadhav case:

March 2016: Jadhav was allegedly arrested on March 3, 2016, but India is informed about it on March 25.

January 2017: In return for consular access, Pakistan seeks India’s help to conduct an investigation against Jadhav. India says Pakistan’s conditional offer violates the Vienna Convention.

April 2017: A Pakistani military court sentences Jadhav to death for “espionage and terrorism”.

May 2017: India moves ICJ against Pakistan for violating the Vienna Convention on consular relations and sentencing of Jadhav. India says it was not informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest and Pakistan did not apprise Jadhav of his rights.

India tells ICJ that Jadhav was “kidnapped from Iran where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan” on March 3, 2016.

Pakistan told India about Jadhav’s arrest on March 25, 2016, it says. India learnt about the death sentence through a press release and had been seeking consular access to Jadhav since then.

Referring to “the extreme gravity and immediacy of the threat that authorities in Pakistan would execute an Indian citizen”, India urges the ICJ to put Jadhav’s execution on hold.

On May 18, 2017, the 10-member ICJ bench restrains Pakistan from executing Jadhav until the final verdict.

In the year that follows, public hearings are held, giving both the countries an opportunity to present their side.

July 17, 2019: ICJ rules in favour of India, says Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention. It says Pakistan must grant India consular access immediately and the death sentence shall remain suspended.

