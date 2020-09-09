172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kudankulam-n-plant-unit-1-connected-to-power-grid-after-maintenance-5818291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kudankulam N-plant unit-1 connected to power grid after maintenance

Kudankulam units 1 and 2 — light water reactors — have been built with Russian technology. It is also building units 3-6 at the same site.

PTI

The unit 1 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has been successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled maintenance, Rosatom, the Russia's state Atomic Energy Corporation, has said.

Kudankulam units 1 and 2 — light water reactors — have been built with Russian technology. It is also building units 3-6 at the same site.

Each unit is of 1,000 MW capacity, the highest nuclear power reactors so far in the country so far. "Unit 1 of the Kudankulam NPP was successfully connected to the power grid after a scheduled preventive maintenance (SPM), Rosatom said in a statement."

Close

However, it has not shared details about when the plant was connected to the power grid and the nature of the maintenance process. "Rusatom Service JSC, despite the restrictive measures associated with the spread of coronavirus infection, provided the customer with a full range of services for the timely implementation of complex technological operations.

"In particular, for the first time in 24/7 mode, remote technical support was provided to an Indian customer during refuelling. This became possible thanks to the professionalism and well-coordinated work of Russian and Indian specialists, the statement said.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kudankulam Nuclear power plant

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.