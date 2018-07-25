KTDC launches country's first state-run all-woman hotel

Work on India's public sector hotel run entirely by women for women, claimed to be the first such in the country, was launched by state Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran.

A flagship project of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), the hotel named 'Hostess' will come up within six months at the KTDC complex at the main bus station in the heart of the city, adjacent to the central railway station.

The project was a 'milestone initiative' of KTDC, considering its purpose, security features and facilities of global standards at affordable rates, the minister said.

"There are many services being offered by KTDC which are affordable to common people and facilities at 'Hostess' at economic rates are expected to be of global standards," he said.

Tourism was a priority sector for the state, he said and lauded the KTDC initiatives to create top class facilities for visitors.

"The government has given administrative sanction of Rs 17.5 crore to set up a 42-room budget hotel at Kanyakumari. The nod of local self-government institutions in Tamil Nadu is awaited to start the work," he said.

Listing other key projects on the anvil, he said about Rs 39.6 crore has been sanctioned through KIFBI for development works at Muzhappilangad beach near Kannur and Rs 7.69 crore for 'Kumarakom waterscapes' through destination development.

Presiding, KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar said the all-woman hotel was the first such initiative from a government institution in the country.

"We give more emphasis on security and safety features besides comfort and convenience. If it becomes a success here, similar hotels will be set up in other cities of the state," he said.

'Hostess' will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including automated security features, technology-oriented check-ins and check-outs, laundry service, complimentary breakfast, microwave oven and fitness centre.

"We mainly target women officials, researchers, sportspersons, teenage girls, business women and pilgrim groups, who arrive in the city for short stay," said KTDC managing director Rahul R.

The facility will have 22 AC rooms and two AC dormitories to host 28 people at a time.

Rooms will be charged Rs 1,500 and the dormitory facility Rs 500 for four hours.