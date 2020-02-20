App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KSRTC bus accident Tamil Nadu: 19 die on Coimbatore-Salem Highway

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nineteen people were killed when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu's Avinashi town in Tirupur district, 40 kms from Coimbatore, on February 20, officials told news agency PTI.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and the remaining sustained injuries. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.

Close

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed District Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident.

related news

All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur, reported news agency ANI quoting the Chief Minister’s
Office of Kerala.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Tamil Nadu

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.