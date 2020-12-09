PlusFinancial Times
Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement on Twitter, Kriti Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:25 PM IST

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her "Bareilly Ki Barfi" co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 9, 2020 11:18 am

