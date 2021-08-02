Krishna river dispute: SC calls for amicable resolution between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court (SC), on August 2, called for an amicable resolution of the Krishna river water-sharing dispute between the two southern states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hearing the plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said that it would not adjudicate the legal issues involved in the matter.

However, if both states agree, the bench could assist the mediation process, it said, as per a Hindustan Times report.

CJI said, "I belong to both the states. I do not want to hear this matter legally. But if the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that. Otherwise, we will have to send this matter to another bench."

Dushyant Dave, who appeared for the AP government, said he would have to speak to competent authorities regarding the issue.

Appearing for the Telangana government, lawyer CS Vaidyanathan said that the Central government had intervened in the matter and there was nothing left for the court to adjudicate.

To which, Justice Ramana said, “I can only wish for both of you to convince your governments to resolve it without the involvement of any third party."

The matter will now be heard on August 4.

Andhra Pradesh government had in its petition alleged that the Telangana government deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes and termed it "unconstitutional and illegal".

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government submitted that KCR's TRS government is refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted under this Act and directions of the Centre.

According to the Central gazette, it was clarified that all the projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be under the control of the respective boards.

A total of 36 projects on the Krishna River will come under the purview of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and 71 projects on the Godavari will come under the purview of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).